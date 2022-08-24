Raila now wants Cherera to oversee Mombasa, Kakamega elections

Azimio la Umoja Azimio presidential flagbearer Raila Odinga has asked the Independent Electoral and Boundary Commission (IEBC) chairman Wafula Chebukati to disqualify himself from overseeing the upcoming Mombasa and Kakamega gubernatorial races.

Speaking in Mombasa while meeting ODM officials and supporters who had shown up to campaign for ODM Mombasa gubernatorial candidate Abdulswamad Nassir, Mr Odinga said that Mr Chebukati should recuse himself from the gubernatorial elections and the same be overseen by his deputy Juliana Cherera.