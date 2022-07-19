Raila: My government will be bullied in parliament if you don't vote six-piece

In a bid for six-piece voting, Azimio la Umoja presidential candidate Raila Odinga has forewarned his supporters of a likely governance crisis if his competitors control both Parliament and the Senate.

Mr.Odinga said that should he win the presidential election and lose majority seats in the legislature, he would be a captive president at the hands of the opposition.

"I will be bullied every day by the opposition threatening to impeach me" he said.

"I want you to give me MCA's and all the parliamentary seats" he added.