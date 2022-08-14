Raila: I want to be an instrument of peace, healing, unity and hope

Making his first public appearance after voting at Old Kibera Primary School in Nairobi, Azimio La Umoja presidential candidate Raila Odinga today during a church service at ACK St Francis in Karen made a solemn prayer for peace as the nation awaits official presidential results from IEBC.

Quoting St. Francis of Assisi in 'Make me an instrument of your peace', the ODM leader intimated that he aspires to be a tool for brokering peace and unity in the country.

"I want to be an instrument of bringing peace, healing, unity and keeping hope alive in our country" he said.