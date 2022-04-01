Raila forced to end Iten rally prematurely

Azimio la Umoja flagbearer Raila Odinga was on Friday April 1 forced to end his political rally in Iten, Elgeyo Marakwet county, prematurely after rowdy youth started heckling him. Mr Odinga, who is on a tour of Deputy President William Ruto's North Rift backyard, started by holding an indoor meeting at Iten Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) before addressing a gathering at the town centre.Area governor, Alex Tolgos, introduced Mr Odinga to a roadside gathering but locals started chanting 'United Democratic Alliance (UDA)'.