Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition leader Raila Odinga, on Monday changed his style of getting to work by ditching fuel guzzlers and chase cars for public means.

The opposition leader, who was in the company of Azimio politicians including ODM deputy party leader Wycliffe Oparanya, was seen walking a few metres from his home to a bus stop where he engaged Kenyans and bought newspapers before boarding a matatu.