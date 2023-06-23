Prospects for recovering Titan passengers' remains are unknown: US Coast Guard
By AFP
The prospects for recovering the remains of the five people who were aboard a submersible that suffered a “catastrophic implosion” in the North Atlantic are unknown, says Rear Admiral John Mauger, First District Commander of the US Coast Guard.
"We'll continue to work and continue to search the area down there, but I don't have an answer for prospects at this time," Mauger says during a news conference in Boston.
He added that debris from the missing Titan submersible was found in an area that was approximately 1,600 feet from the wreck of the Titanic.