Breaking news: Uganda Parliament passes stricter anti-gay law
Private stadium come to the rescue of stranded athletes in Kitale
The Ndura Sports Complex in Kitale town, Transzoia County, a private facility, has been vital in promoting sporting activities in the county.
According to the founder, Mr Boniface Ndura, the stadium has so far cost Sh25 million. It boasts of a standard football pitch, an 8-lane murram running track, and modern gym facilities.
Mr Ndura, a former sprinter, said he was inspired to start the complex to help youths from the county and beyond to nurture their talents, an opportunity that was scarce in his youth.