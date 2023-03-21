Private stadium come to the rescue of stranded athletes in Kitale

The Ndura Sports Complex in Kitale town, Transzoia County, a private facility, has been vital in promoting sporting activities in the county.

According to the founder, Mr Boniface Ndura, the stadium has so far cost Sh25 million. It boasts of a standard football pitch, an 8-lane murram running track, and modern gym facilities.

Mr Ndura, a former sprinter, said he was inspired to start the complex to help youths from the county and beyond to nurture their talents, an opportunity that was scarce in his youth.