Presiding Officer of Raila polling center grilled over loss of Form 34A

A Presiding Officer for stream 8 of Old Kibera Primary School polling center had a difficult time explaining how he lost his station's original Form 34A.

According to the PO, David Diang'a, he lost the form along with other documents while queuing to submit his polling station's ballot boxes at the constituency tallying center.

On Tuesday mid morning, Azimio La Umoja presidential candidate Raila Odinga was escorted by a massive crowd to the particular polling center to cast his ballot.