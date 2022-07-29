President Uhuru Kenyatta presides over last Trooping the Colour by KDF

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Friday presided over the consecration, presentation and Trooping the Colour by the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) 21 Battalion, the Kenya Rifles. The event was held at the Ulinzi Sports Complex in Lang’ata.

The colours stand for the honour accorded to the Unit or Base, which is regarded as a well-guarded and treasured possession since its loss might lead to the disbandment of a Unit or the Base.