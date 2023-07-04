President Ruto swears in two new PSs

President William Ruto on Tuesday morning presided over the swearing-in of two new Principal Secretaries.

The duo, Anne Wang'ombe and Salome Muhia-Beacco, were nominated to the PS ranks by President Ruto and approved by Parliament last month.

PS Wang'ombe will work in the State Department of Performance Management and Delivery Services in the Office of the Prime Cabinet Secretary.

PS Muhia-Beacco will be based in the Department of Correctional Services under the Ministry of Interior.