President Ruto presides over swearing-in of new Cabinet

President William Ruto presided over the swearing-in of the 24 newly appointed Cabinet Secretaries Thursday morning, coming just hours after the National Assembly approved them.

When he concluded the swearing-in ceremony of the CSs, he issued a speech imploring the ministers to uphold the rule of law, adding that he also expects them to check on other ministries besides their own.

The National Assembly had earlier Wednesday morning approved President Ruto’s nominees, paving way for their appointment to the top Executive offices in charge of developing and implementing policy and government programmes.

The House approved the appointment of Prime Cabinet Secretary nominee, Musalia Mudavadi, whom President Ruto has primed to coordinate legislative policy and chair Principal Secretary Committees to supervise delivery of government projects.

Others are Aden Duale (Defense), Labour Cabinet Secretary Simon Chelugui (Co-operatives and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development, MSMEs), Alice Wahome (Water, Sanitation and Irrigation), former Tharaka Nithi Senator Prof Kithure Kindiki (Interior and National Administration), former Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria (Trade, Investment and Industry) and Ms Susan Nakhumicha (Health).

Also approved were Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen (Roads, Transport and Public Works), former Narok Woman Representative Soipan Tuya (Environment and Forestry), former Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) Governor Prof Njuguna Ndung’u (National Treasury and Planning), and former Nyaribari Masaba MP Ezekiel Machogu (Education).

Former Raila Odinga aide Mr Eliud Owalo (ICT and Digital Economy), former KenGen boss Ms Rebecca Miano (East African Community, Arid and Semi-Arid Lands and Regional Development), Ms Florence Bore (Labour and Social Protection) and Zacharia Njeru (Lands, Housing and Urban Development) were also okayed by the National Assembly.