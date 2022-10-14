President Ruto presides over KDF Day fete in Nanyuki

By James Murimi

President William Ruto is on Friday presiding over this year's Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) Day, his first such event with the army since coming into office.

The army is marking its 11th KDF Day, an annual celebration of the acts of valour and gallantry of KDF heroes, at Laikipia Air Base.

Dr Ruto landed at Laikipia Air Base in Nanyuki at 10:05am on Friday.

The moment President Ruto arrived at Laikipia Air Base for KDF fete

He was received by the Chief of Defence Forces, General Robert Kibicho, and Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Shortly after, the President unveiled a monument at the base in memory of fallen KDF heroes and heroines.

President William Ruto unveils a commemorative monument in honour of soldiers who lost their lives in the line of duty on October 14, 2022. Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group

President William Ruto lays a wreath at the commemorative monument in honour of soldiers who lost their lives in the line of duty on October 14, 2022. Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group

Other top government dignitaries accompanying the Head of State are outgoing Defence Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa and nominee for the same position Mr Aden Duale.

Last year, Kahawa Garrison hosted the 10th KDF Day anniversary that was presided over by former President Uhuru Kenyatta.