President Ruto launches Boda Boda Care at KICC
President William Ruto is presiding over the launch of Boda Boda Care, a capacity building and empowerment programme for the sector's riders, at KICC in Nairobi.
The programme is a big boost for boda boda sector as it includes a one-year free medical cover.
Speaking at the launch, President Ruto said he has spent millions of his own money to support boda boda operators.
"Nimetumia pesa zangu kama shillingi mia mbili hamsini nikichanga kwa harambee za boda boda. Hii ni kusema mambo ya umuhimu ya boda boda. Nataka tukubaliane kwamba boda boda ni biashara kama zingine. (I have conducted about 200 fundraisers and spent about Sh250 million of my own money)," he said.