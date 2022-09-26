President Ruto addresses nation on drought crisis

President William Ruto held a meeting with governors of drought-stricken counties on Monday at State House. They were expected to flag off relief food to the affected counties after.

Earlier, the government said it had reorganised its budget to cater for relief food. Dr Ruto says 3.1 million Kenyans in northern Kenya are in dire need of food as a result of failed rains.

“We have had to reorganise our budget so that we can deploy resources for food relief in those areas. They have not harvested the last four years. They’ve had failed rains for the last four seasons. They have lost 70 per cent of their livestock,” said Dr Ruto in an Al Jazeera interview.