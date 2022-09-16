President Ruto address at Kenya Kwanza Parliamentary Group meeting
President William Ruto this afternoon met with Kenya Kwanza elected leaders in Naivasha to outline his legislative agenda, including the plan to reverse the high cost of living worsened by an increase in fuel and power prices, as well as rally them to speedily approve his Cabinet secretary nominees.In the two-day retreat, Dr Ruto is also expected to use the opportunity to rally his team to expedite his agenda in both the Senate and the National Assembly.