Police teargas teachers demanding transfers from Northern Kenya

By Kevin Cheruiyot, Vitalis Kimutai and Winnie Atieno

At least 10 teachers were arrested and one left hospitalised Monday after a confrontation with the police at the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) headquarters in Nairobi.

The 129 teachers, who have been unable to report back to schools in bandit-prone counties, were teargassed by police as they sought an audience with TSC boss Dr Nancy Macharia.

The teachers had been summoned by their employers to defend their action but were confronted by police leading to the injuries and arrests.

The confrontation came after a meeting earlier planned for Monday in Nairobi for the affected teachers was pushed to Thursday.

After spending hours in police cell, the 10 teachers were released without any condition.

This as leaders and trade unions criticised TSC demanding it rescind letters dispatched to the teachers, accusing Ms Macharia of “being insensitive to the plight of the teachers faced with a life and death situation”.

It has also emerged that not all of them had been banned by the commission, while others received their letters two weeks later, causing frustration among them.

Speaking to the media outside Capitol Hill Police Station, where the 10 were taken, some of the teachers who had turned up at the station in solidarity with their colleagues blamed Ms Macharia for their woes.

They claimed that their several attempts to apply for transfers from the northern part of the country had been unsuccessful, leaving them with the only option of protesting.