Pastor Mackenzie’s 'fast enforcers' were armed with crude weapons: Court told

By Brian Ocharo

Shanzu Chief Magistrate Joe Omido has allowed police to detain six followers of Pastor Paul Mackenzie for five days pending investigations into their role in the Shakahola massacre.

The six, who are being investigated under the Prevention of Terrorism Act, were presented before Shanzu Court where the police applied to detain them for five days to complete investigations.

The court was told that preliminary investigations revealed that the six, among other suspects linked to the Good News International Church, were armed with crude weapons to ensure that 20 victims starved to death.