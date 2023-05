It is 33 years since the assassination of Kenya’s former foreign affairs minister Robert Ouko whose charred remains were discovered at the foot of a small hill, Got Alila, about three kilometers from his Koru home in present day Kisumu County, back in February 1990.

Until now Ouko’s skull that was taken away for a forensics probe remains at the Guys and St. Thomas hospital in London. So, why hasn’t the government either returned or disposed of Ouko’s skull until now?