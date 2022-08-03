Only Raila can save this country, says Uhuru

President Uhuru Kenyatta has claimed that Azimio La Umoja presidential candidate Raila Odinga is the only hope for the country's deliverance .

Speaking to farmers in Bungoma during an official visit at the revamped Nzoia Sugar factory, the President proclaimed the many suitable attributes he believes the ODM leader holds that would make him an ideal fit for the big seat.

‘If you want to be delivered, the only way is Baba (referring to Raila Odinga), it’s better to have an elder who is humble, who isn’t interested in stuffing his pockets, who will take care of his people’s welfare than a man with sweet words but only intends to plunder the national coffers and split the spoils among his friends” said President Uhuru.

Mr. Kenyatta further advised that age should not be a deciding factor for choosing leaders but rather voters should scrutinize the candidate's character.