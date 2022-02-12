One on one with Former Devolution Cabinet Secretary Charles Keter

When President Uhuru Kenyatta reorganised the Cabinet four months ago, Charles Keter then-Energy secretary, was redeployed in a stripped-down Ministry of Devolution with just a single state department. Knowing that he is a close friend to Deputy President William Ruto, many saw him as a victim of the rift between President Kenyatta and his deputy. The man, who until Tuesday was a Cabinet Secretary, talked to WALTER MENYA on Uhuru-Ruto falling-out, the situation in the Cabinet, his demotion and Kericho plans.