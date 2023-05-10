Ohangla musician Atommy Sifa says career died after singing UhuRuto praises

Ohangla star Tom Mboya Angaga, popularly known as Atommy Sifa, is lamenting the death of his career after he composed a song praising former President Uhuru Kenyatta in the run up to the 2017 presidential poll, saying the move led to backlash from politicians and fans in western Kenya region.

In 2017, Sifa composed a song titled "Uhuru Nyale" (Uhuru is able), which was released during the election campaign season. The song was met with controversy and criticism from some who perceived it as an attempt to undermine Raila Odinga, who was the leader of the National Super Alliance (Nasa) party at the time. The backlash was so severe, Sifa says, that he received life-threatening messages, forcing him to flee to Tanzania until tensions had subsided.

But despite returning after the 2017 poll, Sifa says his career has never recovered as he continues to face accusations of attacking Odinga through his music, though he maintains that he did not mention anyone by name and has not been proven guilty of the allegations.

Sifa's musical career began after losing his parents at a young age and living on the streets in Homa Bay town. However, he managed to get back on his feet by composing Luo Benga music popularly referred to as 'Ohangla'.

"I have undergone a lot of difficulties. Despite my struggles and uplifting many people, no one has appreciated what I did for them," he said.

He now owns a bar and restaurant called Rock City Jungle Resort, located in Kanyaluo ward, Homa Bay County. He built the facility using funds raised during his exile.

"While I was in exile, I composed a song for the late Tanzanian President John Magufuli. He paid me and I decided to use the money to invest in the entertainment industry," Sifa said.

Because his music does not fetch as much money as before, Sifa says he struggles to make ends meet. He revealed that the most he has made from performing at local events is Sh30,000, which he reckons is a far cry from what other musicians in the same space make.

He also expressed disappointment in politicians who promised to reward him for composing praise songs but never fulfilled their promises.

In preparation for the 2022 political campaigns, Sifa composed two songs for two different politicians, citing the need to protect himself from harm.

However, after one of the songs gained more attention, Sifa received life-threatening messages, leading him to compose another song for the opposing group.

He says he is yet to receive payment for either composition.