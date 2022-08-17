Oburu Oginga explains 'we have the system' remarks

By Nick Mwirigi

Siaya Senator-elect Dr Oburu Oginga has cleared the air on the meaning of 'system' as captured on his earlier remarks prior to the 2022 General Election.

Speaking during Azimio La Umoja caucus at KICC today, the outgoing EALA MP who is also Raila Odinga's elder brother, refuted claims that 'system' is a cabal of nefarious state machinery positioned to rig elections at Azimio's behest.

Dr Oburu further explained that his sentiments only meant that they were in a friendly relationship with the state, shielding them from police interference during campaigns and being victims of vote rigging.

"When we were in conflict with the regime, the police were used to frustrate us, beat us and assist our opponents in rigging. This time we have the system, and as you have seen they haven't blocked us from getting our votes, that's why we won" said Dr Oburu.