NYS serviceman shines CS Ababu Namwamba's shoes during handover ceremony

Youth Affairs, Sports and the Arts Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba received a surprise shoeshine courtesy of a National Youth Service (NYS) serviceman during handover ceremony of the service from Ministry of Public Service.

Mr Namwamba offered to tip the uniformed officer in appreciation for the service, but NYS Director General Matilda Sakwa objected to the CS' gesture saying that such acts are meant to instill discipline.

Mr Namwamba committed to increasing the number of NYS recruits to 20,000 annually. He also commended the outgoing Public Service CS Margaret Kobia for steering the youth service to its current state.