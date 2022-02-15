NYS scam suspect Ngirita joins Jubilee, eyes Woman Rep seat
Ann Wambere Wanjiku Ngirita, one of the suspects linked to the multi-million National Youth Service (NYS) scandal, has joined the race for the Nakuru Woman Representative seat.
Ms Ngirita, 32, who was among UDA defectors received by the Jubilee Party in Nakuru, said she was hopeful that she would unseat Nakuru Woman Representative Liza Chelule come August.
The controversial businesswoman was among more than 20 aspirants who defected from other parties including Amani National Congress Party (ANC) and Deputy President William Ruto’s United Democratic Union (UDA ) to join the Jubilee Party.