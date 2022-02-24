NMG launches initiative to champion peace during, after polls

The Nation Media Group (NMG) will spearhead peace campaigns across Kenya to ensure there is harmony before, during, and after the August 9 elections. This follows the launch of the ‘Mimi Mkenya’ initiative, a six-month drive that will involve a call to leaders to conduct themselves peacefully and avoid divisive politics. The campaign involves issue-based engagements with leaders, publishing content that promotes peace, conducting on-ground engagements with Kenyans, and denying space and airtime to hatemongers.