Nine students detained for circulating hate messages on WhatsApp
Nine students from Moi University have been detained for three days in connection with circulation of hate messages through WhatsApp groups.
This comes at a time when politicians are condemning incitement as election d-day approaches. Deputy President William Ruto has been cited in his campaign trails fiercely denouncing circulation of hate leaflets in his Uasin Gishu backyard.
Eldoret Principal Magistrate Onkoba Mogire directed the students to be detained at Langas police station for three days pending investigations. The case will be mentioned on August 5.