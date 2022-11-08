National Assembly proceedings as MPs debate constitutional amendment on CDF

The proposal to entrench the National Government Constituencies Development Fund (NGCDF) in the Constitution has been made by Matungulu MP Stephen Mule and his Gichugu counterpart Githinji Gichimu.

The MPs want NGCDF to get five percent of all the national government’s share of revenue to the fund.

The two MPs also want the establishment of the Senate Oversight Fund.

This shall be a Fund for senators to execute their role of oversight of counties. It will be charged at 0.01 percent of all the national government’s share of revenue.

Further, the MPs want the establishment of the National Government Affirmative Action Fund (0.25 percent of all national government’s share of revenue); and the Economic Stimulus and Empowerment Fund.

The Economic Stimulus and Empowerment Fund, the MPs say, shall provide funds for programmes relating to women empowerment, men empowerment, youth empowerment and empowerment of persons living with disabilities.

Earlier legislators voted, without debate, to approve MPs Faith Gitau (Nyandarua), Mohamed Ali (Nyali), Mishi Mboko (Likoni) and Patrick Makau (Mavoko) to Parliamentary Service Commission (PSC).