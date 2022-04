Isolated in government and staring at what would be an anti-establishment stab at the presidency in the August 9 polls, Deputy President William Ruto is leaving nothing to chance. The director-general of his presidential campaign, Turkana Governor Josphat Nanok, speaks to ONYANGO K’ONYANGO on their path to victory, why Ruto fell out with his boss President Uhuru Kenyatta, and why the county chief ditched Raila Odinga for Ruto.