My arrest would be unjust, 'Yesu wa Tongaren' pleads with police

By Jesse Chenge

The spiritual leader of the New Jerusalem sect in Bungoma, 'Jesus of Tongaren' or 'Yesu wa Tongaren', is pleading with the authorities not to arrest him after Bungoma Police Commander, Mr Francis Kooli, summoned him for questioning.

He said Monday that he does nothing except preach the true gospel.

According to the police commander, his summoning was simply for public interest and in line with upholding the rule of law within the county in light of recent events.