MPs vet President Ruto's members of the Executive nominees

The National Assembly’s Committee on Appointments has commenced vetting of ANC party leader Musalia Mudavadi for the position of Prime Cabinet Secretary in the William Ruto Administration.

Mr Mudavadi is the first one off the blocks in the vetting exercise that has kicked off today.

The others in the queue on the first day are former National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi (Attorney-General), Garissa Township MP Aden Duale (Defence), former Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua (Foreign Affairs), and Kandara MP Alice Wahome (Water).

