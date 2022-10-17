MPs grill Alice Wahome for Water CS job

The National Assembly’s Committee on Appointments is vetting Kandara MP Alice Wahome for the Water and Sanitation Cabinet Secretary post.

ANC party leader Musalia Mudavadi (Prime Cabinet Secretary) and former National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi (Attorney General) were the first of President William Ruto's nominees to kick off the Monday exercise.

The afternoon session commenced with Garissa Township MP Aden Duale (Defence) follwed by former Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua.

Ms Wahome is the final cabinet nominee in the queue today.

