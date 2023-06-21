MPs debate, vote on amendments to Finance Bill

A fresh showdown is looming this afternoon in the National Assembly between Kenya Kwanza of Members Parliament (MPs) and the opposition Azimio La Umoja One Kenya camp over the 2023 Finance Bill, which is at the committee stage where the real legislation happens.

The third reading of the draft legislation is expected to be moved by the Chairman of the Finance and National Planning Committee Kuria Kimani.

The Bill seeks to raise additional revenue in taxes in the region of Sh130 billion to finance the Kenya Kwanza administration’s Sh3.6 trillion budget for the 2023/24 financial year.