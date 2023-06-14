MPs debate Finance Bill 2023

Members of Parliament (MPs) will begin debating the 2023 Finance Bill in Parliament today.

Fierce exchange is expected as Kenya Kwanza and Azimio MPs go head-to-head on the controversial proposed law that has been the subject of debate among Kenyans.

Recently, Saturday Nationcontacted 152 MPs on their likely vote on the Finance Bill 2023, with those either backing it in its current form or with some amendments being the majority, compared to those opposing the Bill in its entirety.

A substantial number of the ruling Kenya Kwanza Alliance lawmakers and Azimio la Umoja One Kenya rebels plan to back the Bill despite widespread protests by the public and interest groups against some proposals.