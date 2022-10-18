News

Moses Kuria: I was waving my own money in Parliament, not Kimunya's

Former MP Moses Kuria has walked back on a claim he made to the BBC last year where he alleged receiving a bribe to back the appointment of Amos Kimunya to the post of Majority Leader. 

Speaking while responding to questions from MPs on Tuesday, he said the money was not from the former Kipipiri MP. 

"When I waved the money I did not say it was from Kimunya. I was only pointing out that there have been efforts to control Parliament from outside," he said. 

Speaker Moses Wetang'ula then asked: "Were you waving your own money?"

To which Mr Kuria answered in the affirmative. 

"Yes, I was waving my own money."

Former MP Moses Kuria, the Cabinet nominee for Trade, Investment and Industry, was facing MPs for grilling.

He stated that his net worth is Sh950 million. 

