Mombasa businessmen bet on eco-friendly electric tuk-tuk

With the inflow of electric vehicles into the country, two friends in the coastal city have seen a business opportunity – producing electric tuk-tuks.

Their selling point? They are more environment-friendly, more spacious, and much cheaper to run.

The business partners, Alijawaad Molu, 23, and Aliakber Khan, 24, were classmates in high school.

They say the vision of the company revolves around working towards a better environment by reducing carbon emissions through going green, playing their part in reducing the effects of global warming.