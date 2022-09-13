Military raises Ruto's yellow presidential flag

The Kenyan military hoisted President William Ruto's yellow presidential standard during today's inauguration ceremony at Kasarani Stadium.

A presidential standard is an official flag of the President, displayed alongside the national flag where the President is and pulled down as soon as he leaves. It is designed and made to the President-elect’s liking by the Kenya Defence Force (KDF).

The flag contains two crossed spears and a shield bearing the colours of the national flag. These two symbolize unity and readiness to defend the country’s freedom. On the tail end of the flag is a symbol of a wheelbarrow, which is also Dr Ruto's United Democratic Party symbol.