Meru truce: Kawira Mwangaza, MCAs bury the hatchet

By David Muchui

Governor Kawira Mwangaza and Meru Members of County Assembly (MCAs) have finally resolved to work in harmony, bringing an end to more than five months of feuding.

The governor met the MCAs in a closed-door meeting at the County Assembly on Monday where they resolved to hasten development activities.

Ms Mwangaza was received with hugs and smiles, a marked contrast to last year's chaotic entry into the assembly when MCAs walked out on her, pelted stones and hurled insults.

The surprise meeting was spearheaded by Meru Woman Rep Karambu Kailemia, on directions by Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua. It came days after Ruth Kananu, an MCA nominated by Kiraitu Murungi’s Devolution Empowerment Party (DEP), was de-whipped for having a handshake with the governor.

Among the contentious issues that stalled the Gachagua-led talks was the amount to be allocated to Ward funds. While MCAs have been demanding Sh25 million per ward, the governor has insisted that she cannot provide more than Sh15 million.

But speaking after meeting the county boss on Monday, Speaker Ayub Bundi said they have resolved to focus on using the current budget.

"We have now admitted that Ms Mwangaza is the political leader of Meru. From Tuesday, we will accompany the governor on her development tour and support her in delivering to the people. The differences have been put aside," Mr Bundi said.

Governor Mwangaza said they have resolved to forget their bitter past and forge forward.

"We have resolved that Meru is bigger than any individual. We will work with what we have now. This has been done in the interest of the people," Mwangaza said.

The MCAs are now expected to approve the governor's list of members of executive and chief officers as well as pass the supplementary budget.