MCA: Why I am the only one opposing Governor Kawira Mwangaza’s ouster

Kiagu MCA Simon Kiambi, the lone ward representative opposing the impeachment of Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza, has trashed the motion as a political witch-hunt and a waste of public resources.

Mr Kiambi, who has accused his colleagues of coercing him to append his signature to the motion, says ward reps were not given time to study the grounds for ‘crucifying’ the governor.

Speaking to Nation.Africa, he claimed that some of his colleagues were also willing to back down but were threatened with removal from committees and other consequences.