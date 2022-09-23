MCA takes oath in sign language

It was a historic moment as the first nominated MCA who could only speak in sign language took the oath of office in the Kirinyaga County Assembly.

At one point, the assembly went silent as Harrison Kariuki Bundi was sworn in through the guidance of his aide, Abednego Kiptoo Ng'eno.

The entire House was treated to a light moment as the smartly dressed Mr Bundi marched to the floor of the House and waited patiently to be given instructions by Mr Ng'eno on how to go about the process.Mr Bundi is among 11 MCAs nominated by the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) to the assembly.



