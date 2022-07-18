Mbilia Bel: I will sing for Raila until he is sworn in

Congolese singer Mbilia Bel has announced that she will continue drumming up support for Azimio La Umoja presidential candidate Raila Odinga through her music.

In an exclusive interview with Nation.Africa, the veteran Lingala songstress vowed to campaign for Mr Odinga through song until he is sworn in as the president should he emerge victorious in the August 9 polls.

The “Nakei Nairobi” (Lingala for "I am going to Nairobi") hit maker made headlines recently after she was seen performing and dancing sensually with Mr Odinga on the campaign trail at the Bukhungu stadium in Kakamega County.