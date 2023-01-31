Matiang'i re-emerges after disappearing from public view, mourns Magoha
Former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i has eulogised his late colleague George Magoha, saying no one will ever fit in his shoes.
"Without Magoha Nemis (National Education Management Information System) would have failed. The school desk programme would not have worked. Magoha was the turbo engine," he said while speaking during a visit to Magoha's Nairobi home.
He had accompanied former President Uhuru Kenyatta, Kalonzo Musyoka, former CSs Peter Munya, Ukur Yattani, and Joe Mucheru on a visit to condole with Magoha's family.