Matiang’i orders arrest of principal after students, teachers attacked by bandits
Interior cabinet secretary Dr Fred Matiang’i has ordered the immediate arrest and prosecution of principal of Tot High School in Kerio for violating government policy on movement of school buses and for negligence.
The orders come after a convoy of buses with students and teachers from the school was attacked by bandits on Thursday, February 17 night.
Dr Matiang'i has further revealed that the government is considering placing sections of the North Rift under curfew and declaring the Pokot warriors an outlawed group.