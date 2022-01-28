Magistrate recounts how Judiciary workers survived terrorist attack

Garsen Senior Principal Magistrate Paul Rotich is lucky to be alive.

Last Wednesday is a day he would want to forget but he cannot.

When we caught up with him for an interview, he told us he was grateful that he and other Judiciary staff had survived an Al-Shabaab attack.

Mr Rotich was with a court clerk identified as Njue, prosecutor Frank Sirima, police constables Moses Bett and Willies Mgendi and driver Abel Birisa when they were ambushed in the Lango La Simba area of Lamu County.

They had just come from a mobile court session in Kipini, Tana River County, when they were attacked.