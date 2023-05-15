Lorry accident exposes illegal ethanol cargo hidden under maize sacks

By Mercy Koskei

An incident involving a lorry in Nakuru has resulted in the exposure of illegal ethanol cargo.

The seized consignment, consisting of 9,000 litres of ethanol with an estimated value of Sh3.9 million, was being transported through Nakuru town to an undisclosed destination.

According to Nakuru East Sub County Police Commander Martin Wekesa, the lorry lost control near the Upper Hill area, causing it to veer off the road and end up in a ditch.

He added that the accident sparked a fire on the lorry, which attracted the attention of bystanders. Prompted by their observations, the authorities were alerted to the scene.

Law enforcement officers and the fire brigade arrived at the scene and successfully extinguished the flames, although three drums had already been consumed by the fire.

Upon further investigation, it was discovered that the lorry had been concealing an illicit cargo of ethanol. 36 drums, hidden beneath sacks of maize, contained approximately 250 liters each. The liquid found inside the drums is suspected to be ethanol, commonly used in the production of alcoholic beverages.

Samples of the liquid were collected by officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) for further investigations. Additionally, the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) confirmed that no taxes had been paid for the seized consignment, further bolstering the case against the individuals involved.

Authorities are now focused on locating the driver of the lorry, who managed to escape from the scene.

Mr Wekesa said the driver is now considered a person of interest, and efforts are being made to apprehend the suspect to obtain crucial information regarding the origin and intended destination of the illicit ethanol.