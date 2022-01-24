Left to starve in Marsabit (Part 2)

Thousands of children have dropped out of school, with nothing to eat at home and at school. Livestock deaths are in the hundreds of thousands and rising every minute. In Marsabit alone, at least 160,000 households face hunger, with the number expected to rise to over 200,000 in the coming weeks. Yet still, government intervention is nowhere to be seen. This is despite President Uhuru Kenyatta declaring drought a national disaster on September 8, 2021. Five months later, communities living in the northern region are yet to receive any form of government aid and have been surviving on aid from locally-based non-governmental organisations.