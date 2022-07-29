Leave me alone, Ruto snaps at Uhuru

Deputy President William Ruto has asked President Uhuru Kenyatta to shun invoking his name as he roots for Azimio La Umoja candidate Raila Odinga.

An exasperated DP called on the president to desist from attacking him and rather focus on campaigning for the Azimio candidate.

“I want to tell my friend the President, focus on your candidate Mr Kitendawili (referring to Mr Odinga), Mr President please stop talking about me, talk about your candidate” Ruto flared.

“With a lot of respect, please be a decent human being, be a gentleman, have some gratitude because we are the ones who helped you, stop this pride and threats” he added.