Kirinyaga IEBC officer was not murdered, says Laikipia DCI Boss

By Nick Mwirigi

Laikipia County Criminal Investigation Officer (CCIO) Onesmus Towett has come out to dismiss claims that there was foul play in the death of Kirinyaga Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) officer Geoffrey Gitobu.

According to the county DCI boss, the directorate has not launched a murder investigation into the Gichugu Constituency returning officer's death since the case was reported as sudden death.

"We have have information of a case which was reported yesterday at our station, it was a case of sudden death" he said.

CCIO Towett dismissed the murder speculations as lies and announced that preparations for a postmortem to clarify the circumstances that led to Mr Gitobu's death are underway.