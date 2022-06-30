Kindiki: Uhuru snubbed Tharaka Nithi after 2017 victory

Tharaka Nithi Senator Kithure Kindiki claims President Uhuru Kenyatta has never set foot in the county since since his victory in the 2017 general elections. Speaking at the Kenya Kwanza Tharaka Nithi County Economic Forum in Kathwana Town on Wednesday morning, Kindiki lamented how President Uhuru toured various parts of the country including foreign trips but is yet to visit the county.

"For five years Uhuru Kenyatta has been circling between State House Nairobi, Kisumu, Mombasa, trips abroad and back to State House Nairobi" he said.

"All the road projects he sent me to launch in Tharaka Nithi when I was Senate Majority Leader have all stalled and he has not set foot here, now that he is retiring as president he wants us to vote for his 'kitendawili' project, we will not allow" complained Kindiki.



