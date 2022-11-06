Kilavuka: We are taking disciplinary action against striking pilots

More than 10,000 passengers were left stranded as aviation workers also joined pilots on a strike to protest against failure to implement a pay rise.

Kenya Aviation Workers Union (Kawu) yesterday also asked their members to down their tools over Kenya Airport Authority’s failure to conclude and implement a Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA), which was negotiated and agreed upon in 2019.

The Kenya Airline Pilots Association (Kalpa), which draws the bulk of its membership from Kenya Airways, has cited four reasons for going on strike.

In addition to undisclosed governance and leadership issues, the pilots’ union is unhappy with the airline’s failure to implement pay agreements, alleged victimisation of its members and non-payment of monthly pension contributions for staff.