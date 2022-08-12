Kidero will challenge Wanga's win in court
Former Nairobi governor Evans Kidero has expressed dissatisfaction with Homa Bay gubernatorial results that saw the county's Woman Representative Gladys Wanga clinch the top seat.
Dr Kidero claims the electoral process was marred with irregularities and will seek legal redress by challenging the results in court.
" I will go to court " the former governor told a group of journalists.
Ms Wanga was declared the winner this morning with 244,559 votes, while Dr Kidero got 154,182 votes.